Banana Republic launches in Australia

In a continuation of its expansion strategy, Banana Republic has opened its doors to the Australian market, both online and through premium retailer David Jones.

Established with distribution partner True Alliance, the brand’s AW21 collection is now available through its own website, as well as David Jones’ website and select stores, allowing customers in the region to buy from the American brand for the first time.

“We are excited to grow the Banana Republic business in Australia through our partner-based model,” said Gap Inc.’s managing director of international, global licensing and wholesale, Adrienne Gernand, in a release. “Partnering with regional experts like True Alliance allows us to amplify and deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brands to new and existing customers around the globe.”

The Gap-owned brand has undergone a continued revamp of its identity over the last year, since welcoming its new CEO Sandra Stangl, who came with plans to return the brand to its heritage.