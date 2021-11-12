Banana Republic's chief brand officer departs

WWD has reported that Banana Republic’s chief brand officer Ana Andjelic has exited the company after only nine months in her position. No explanation has been provided for Andjelic’s departure, but it has thrown into question whether Banana Republic’s attempt at repositioning is working.

Andjelic oversaw Banana Republic’s design team. Previously she has worked at Mansur Gavriel and Rebecca Minkoff.

Over the years, Banana Republic has continuously lost market share. Now, they have gone back to their archives to take old styles and make them more modern blending them with new trends for their fall 2021 campaign titled “The New Look.”

The core elements of their new look included classic American style standards of the ‘50s and ‘60s, the safari look that made Banana Republic famous through the ‘80s and ‘90s, and tailored suiting. As part of their repositioning, they are also shrinking their store fleet with plans to close 130 stores by 2024, while other stores are being upgraded.