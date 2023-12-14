Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Fashion for Good to advance chemical textile recycling

Last week, non-profit Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) organised a roadshow in collaboration with global sustainability initiative Fashion for Good to pave the way for chemical recycling of textiles in the country. It was supported by two tech start-ups, Circ and Infinited Fiber Company, which specialise in chemical textile-to-textile recycling.

“Bangladesh is an important region for the textile industry worldwide and we are keen to share our knowledge around new innovations with the manufacturers here. Through this partnership we brought innovators; namely, teams from Circ and Infinited Fiber Company to interact, engage, and in the future partner with the local industry actors,” said Priyanka Khanna, innovation director - scaling at Fashion for Good, in a press release.

Facilitating chemical textile-to-textile recycling

Industry experts met on 7th and 8th December to discuss “Chemical Recycling Technologies: Manufacturing Markets Gateway”. Part of the two-day event were interactive sessions and factory visits, driving knowledge exchange to advance textile recycling, which is currently still dominated by manual processes. The event therefore focussed on integrating chemical textile-to-textile recycling technologies into the local production landscape, securing raw material partnerships and developing a value chain for recycled garment materials.

“Bangladesh has the biggest manufacturing sector in South Asia and this tour marks a critical step towards a circular fashion ecosystem, also how can the fashion industry become more sustainable in Bangladesh. It's not just an event; it's part of a larger movement to incorporate innovative recycling, sustainable fashion technologies and establish global partnerships for a sustainable fashion industry,” added Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange.

Various manufacturing companies such as Denim Asia Limited, Knit Asia Limited, Progress Apparels Limited, Ananta BD and Reverse Resources as well as the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) supported the event. Knit Asia, known for its commitment to sustainable practices, and Denim Asia, associated with the sustainable brand Noize Jeans, showcased sustainable manufacturing processes.

Progress Apparels Limited, a readymade garment manufacturer and part of PDS Limited, showcased its advanced sustainable manufacturing facilities. Reverse Resources and BGMEA organised a “Meet and Greet Networking Session” to raise awareness of the technologies in the industry.