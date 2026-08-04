Bangladesh's evolving aparel sector: beyond low-cost manufacturing

A new sourcing report argues that the way brands are buying from Bangladesh has not kept up with the country they are buying from. “The Sourcing Times: Bangladesh” written by Forbes sustainability contributor Brooke Roberts-Islam and commissioned by trims manufacturer Harnest Label Industries argues that buyers are still judging the world's second-largest apparel exporter on unit price alone.

Thus, the central question buying teams should ask has changed from a simple “Is Bangladesh cheap enough?” to a more diversified approach that takes into account which suppliers can help reduce total landed cost, improve compliance readiness, shorten lead times, strengthen component control and commercialise circular innovation at scale.

While sourcing from Bangladesh is not risk-free given macroeconomic volatility, financing constraints, energy exposure, SME fragility and future trade-preference changes, the report argues that they are “increasingly manageable through better supplier selection and more strategic buying practices”. “The main risk is not sourcing from Bangladesh; it is sourcing from Bangladesh through an outdated FOB-only lens,” it emphasises.

What has changed

Bangladesh's leading apparel manufacturers are moving beyond basic cut-and-sew operations into fully vertically integrated production hubs that improve supply chain visibility, shorten lead times and enhance overall quality control. Concurrently, post-Rana Plaza reforms, ILO convention ratifications and extensive social auditing have transformed the country's top facilities into mature, externally verified compliance leaders.

Upstream component sourcing is also expanding, enabling buyers to directly nominate suppliers for trims, threads and labels to unlock cost savings and improve traceability for circular product lines. At the same time, regional recycling initiatives are turning post-industrial cotton waste into traceable feedstock, helping brands reduce reliance on virgin materials and comply with incoming European Union regulations. Advanced operational technologies, such as AI-assisted sewing, smart inspection tools, low-liquor dyeing and renewable energy upgrades, further reflect the sector's rapid modernisation.

This means that sourcing teams should stop viewing Bangladesh merely as a low-cost destination and evaluate it as a sophisticated, strategic ecosystem through a total landed cost and capability lens.

The report goes on to mention that Bangladesh has achieved the milestone of being the first Asian country to adopt all ten fundamental ILO conventions. It also has the highest average number of social audits among countries where the Social & Labour Convergence Programme (SLCP) is active before China, Vietnam, Turkey and India, respectively.

What is in store

In view of the country’s status change from ‘Least Developed Country’ (LDC) to ‘Developing Country’ on 24th November 2026, the report provides sourcing takeaways and recommendations as well as questions to ask potential suppliers. US apparel tariffs are already high and are structurally unchanged by LDC graduation.

In regards to procurement advancement, Bangladesh’s garment sector has recently entered into a few memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that prioritise product traceability, energy and water resilience and expansion to man-made fibres. The trade organisation BGMEA together with Dutch supply chain traceability platform Aware advances digital product passport (DPP) readiness and traceability while the Resilient Water Accelerator (RWA) and Greener Garments Initiative (GGI) as well as climate tech company SOLshare support the adoption of OpEx model-based water recycling technologies.

A corporate power purchase agreement framework has been approved between the H&M Group, Pran Group and IFC to pave the way for increased renewable electricity in Bangladesh. The Good Fashion Fund and Omera Solar support textile manufacturers to adopt rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The BGMEA and exhibition organiser Savor International Limited are planning an annual Bangladesh textile expo in partnership with the Chinese textile sector, focused on synthetic textiles, sustainability and green innovation.

Sourcing stories

The report also mentions current brands that have invested in Bangladesh as a sourcing destination, among them The Cotton Group, which sources 88 percent of its production volume from seven production locations in the country.

Nobody’s Child, the UK’s fastest growing womenswear brand, counts Bangladesh as a sourcing country, but not yet a strategic one. “We started working in Bangladesh in 2021, when we expanded [the brand] from just dresses into knitwear and other products,” states the brand’s sustainability lead Philippa Grogan in the report. She cites quality, materials and availability of audits as reasons for entering Bangladesh. “After Rana Plaza, so much has happened and I think there’s an impressive amount of 3rd party verification and audits. There have been no negative flags from a sustainability perspective, so that’s why the suppliers are still on the books,”. adds Grogan.

Online platform Zalando sources roughly a quarter of its volume in Bangladesh, consolidated onto 18 production locations. According to the report, the online retailer shares its budget forecast with strategic suppliers ahead of the season to support better production planning. Ongoing supplier relationships are based on the annual evaluation of human rights performance.

Conclusion

The report “The Sourcing Times: Bangladesh” thus makes its case with the buyers, financiers and recyclers that already work in the country and adds useful question in each section to ask potential suppliers. It is a valuable resource for brands or retailers thinking of entering the country as a sourcing destination or planning to expand their existing supplier network.

However, they should keep in mind that given the nature of the project, there is a commercial bias, furthermore favouring top-tier factories while ignoring the challenges of smaller entities. The report also tends to overlook critical risks like political instability and climate issues and neglects broader procurement strategies in favour of a narrow focus on components and trims.

The full report can be downloaded from the Harnest website.