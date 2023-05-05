Barbour launches biodiversity project to tackle pressures in agriculture

British heritage brand Barbour has announced the launch of a new biodiversity project designed to tackle the growing pressures in the UK’s agriculture sector.

Made in partnership with The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF), the initiative will see Barbour fund a pilot project in the North East of England involving a workshop for livestock farmers.

Scheduled to take place in autumn 2023, the programme will allow 20 small family farms access to an expert consultant selected by the PCF, who will aim to develop the participants’ understanding of biodiversity and drive long-term sustainability.

Through the initiative, Barbour said it is hoping to help increase biodiversity and enhance wildlife in the UK, addressing the desire expressed by farmers of wanting to protect the environment and ensure they operate a more sustainable business.

In a release, Dame Margaret Barbour, chairman of the brand, said “We are delighted to be working with the PCF on this important initiative to support sustainable farming across the UK and upskill the PCF’s farming community.

“As well as helping farmers to ensure a thriving environment on farms for generations to come, the project aligns with Barbour’s sustainability commitments to protect nature, reduce carbon, and encourage flourishing and prosperous communities.”