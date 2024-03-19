Barbour to rent jackets at Glastonbury Festival

Ahead of the upcoming festival season, British brand Barbour has announced that it will be introducing a new rental service to this year’s Glastonbury Festival, through which attendees can borrow upcycled, pre-loved jackets.

The offer will include both men’s and women’s wax jackets at a cost of 45 pounds per jacket for the full weekend, with the option to purchase after wearing. Proceeds from the rental service will go towards Oxfam, which will be stocking the jackets in its on-site festival stores.

Each of the jackets available will be entirely unique, all having been cleaned, repaired and re-waxed by Barbour and some incorporating reused materials and fabrics from past Glastonbury Festival merchandise.

Alongside the products, attendees will also be presented with a collectable Barbour Re-loved x Glastonbury 2024 pin badge in a choice of sizes and colours.

In a release, Paul Wilkinson, group commercial director and deputy group MD for Barbour said: “We are delighted to be working with Oxfam at the Glastonbury Festival on this exciting initiative. A key part of circularity is to keep products in use longer, thereby reducing impact per wear and the need for new resources.

“We believe that this rental scheme provides a very affordable and accessible service, enabling customers to easily rent jackets at the festival should the weather be inclement or they just need a coat for chilly evenings. With all proceeds going to Oxfam, it means that customers can rent their jackets knowing that they are supporting this very worthy charitable cause.”