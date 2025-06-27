Barena Venezia ushers in new chapter, strengthens family business

Italian brand Barena Venezia appointed Davide Zara, son of founder Sandro Zara, to the management board, ushering in a new chapter for the family business. A possible highlight could be the opening of the brand’s first flagship store.

Zara had already been working at the company as chief commercial officer (CCO) since the beginning of the year, Barena Venezia announced. Prior to that, he gained more than 14 years of experience at the Zegna Group (Zegna Group) and its brands Tom Ford and Zegna. At the Italian fashion group, he was most recently senior director of wholesale and made-to-measure for North America. Now, he has joined the family business to drive the next phase of global expansion.

Barena focuses on expansion

"Barena is more than a brand – it’s our family’s heritage. The independence and family nature of the company is a conscious decision that allows us to stay true to our values," said his sister Francesca Zara, who holds the creative direction. "Davide’s arrival brings fresh energy and commercial expertise that will help us expand globally while preserving our essence."

Zara spent some time in the US for Zegna Group, which is helpful for Barena’s growth strategy, as the country, alongside the UK and Italy, is among the most important markets for the brand, Zara explained in an interview. But the Scandinavian countries, as well as Germany with 15 points-of-sale are also important markets. Worldwide, the brand is represented in over 20 countries.

In the UK, the company works particularly closely with luxury retailers such as Liberty and Harrods. A dedicated area for the brand, which does not yet operate any of its own physical stores, is even set to open in London department store Harrods in November, Zara revealed. But the company is also working on this, and is currently looking for the right location. The first flagship is planned for either an Italian city or New York.

AW25 collection Credits: Barena Venezia

Simple and elegant workwear for summer

Family business Barena Venezia was founded in 1993 by Sandro Zara and is closely linked to Venetian culture and craftsmanship. From a workwear-inspired collection, an extensive and minimalist ready-to-wear range for women and men has emerged over the years. The focus is on the ‘anti-suit’, a two-piece that can be worn as an alternative to the classic suit, consisting of an overshirt and jogging bottoms or a bomber jacket and cargo trousers.

The collections are produced entirely in Italy and the fabrics are sourced from Italian suppliers, some of which were developed specifically for and in close collaboration with the brand. Barena’s collections are initiated with the creation of the fabrics and not with the design of the actual product.

"Because of our knowledge and tradition in the field of fabrics, we take a different approach," said Zara. "We distinguish ourselves by working with exclusive fabrics in Italy and relying on our tradition of craftsmanship. This is also based on our in-house archive of 28,000 pieces, which inspires us significantly."

For spring/summer 2026 (SS26), the focus is particularly on the ‘Tropical Wool’ fabric, from which the majority of the collection – including an overshirt, a blazer, a bomber jacket and cargo trousers – was made. The wool material, due to its lightness, is versatile and also well-suited for the summer months. In terms of colour, the brand focuses on tones such as sage green and light brown, as was already seen at many brands at Pitti Uomo.

The brand, which was particularly present in Florence in its early days, is no longer represented with its own stand at the menswear trade show. It now relies entirely on its showroom during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, where it is also showing its new collections for the SS26 season.