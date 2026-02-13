BasicNet: consolidated turnover reaches 416 million euros in 2025

Aggregate sales of products from BasicNet brands amounted to 1.29 billion euros (1.53 billion dollars) in 2025, an increase of 4 percent. Sales from commercial and direct licensees reached 907.7 million euros, up 5 percent from 864.7 million euros on December 31, 2024. Sales from manufacturing licensees totalled 318 million euros, a 1.4 percent increase from 313.8 million euros on December 31, 2024, according to a statement.

Consolidated turnover was 415.8 million euros, a 1.6 percent increase from 409.2 million euros in 2024. This figure includes 66.3 million euros in royalties from commercial and manufacturing licensees, an 8.9 percent rise from 60.9 million euros in 2024.

Highlights of BasicNet's financial results

Direct sales amounted to 348.5 million euros, up 0.5 percent from 346.8 million euros on December 31, 2024, boosted by a 7.5 million euro contribution from Woolrich sales in December.

Today, the board of directors of BasicNet reviewed preliminary data for the 2025 financial year. Final results will be approved on March 11, 2026.

Sales from commercial and direct licensees grew in Europe by 10.4 percent. This region accounts for approximately 80.6 percent of aggregate sales and has been the focus of development projects. Conversely, sales declined in the Middle East and Africa by 7.4 percent; in the Americas by 29.4 percent; and in Asia and Oceania by 2.8 percent.

Company's focus on developing direct presence in Europe

“Throughout the year, the group has confirmed its development vision based on continuous evolution and the strength of its core values, reinforcing its multi-brand model and expanding its portfolio with strong heritage brands like Woolrich and Sundek,” commented chief executive officers Lorenzo Boglione and Alessandro Boglione.

“The focus has been on developing our direct presence in Europe, leveraging group synergies, and enhancing brand value, combining innovation with continuity as part of a gradual transformation aimed at long-term value creation,” the managers added.

EBITDA was 54.1 million euros, compared to 61.1 million euros in 2024. This reflects increased investment in sponsorships, communication, and human resources, confirming the ongoing commitment to consolidating and developing the brands. EBIT stood at 31.8 million euros, down from 42.1 million euros in 2024.

The net financial position with banks improved to -74.4 million euros from -90.8 million euros on December 31, 2024. This improvement was mainly due to the sale of the stake in K-Way spa. The benefits were partially offset by the financial debt the group took on at the end of December following the acquisition of stakes in Woolrich Europe and Sundek. The overall net financial position is negative at 192.7 million euros, compared to -142 million euros on December 31, 2024.

The Woolrich store in Turin Credits: BasicNet