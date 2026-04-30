BasicNet: turnover up 35 percent in first quarter

Consolidated turnover for BasicNet (K-Way, Woolrich, Superga) grew by 35.1 percent in the first quarter. Aggregate sales of products bearing the group's brands, developed worldwide by the network, amounted to 299.1 million euros. This compares to 268.8 million euros in the first three months of the previous financial year, an increase of 11.3 percent.

Specifically, sales from commercial and direct licensees totalled 241.8 million euros, up 19.0 percent from 203.2 million euros on March 31, 2025. Sales from manufacturing licensees amounted to 57.3 million euros, a decrease of 12.6 percent from 65.6 million euros on March 31, 2025.

The company's board of directors met today under the chairmanship of Marco Boglione.

Sales from commercial and direct licensees saw strong growth in Europe, up 25.6 percent from 160.3 million on March 31, 2025, to 201.2 million on March 31, 2026. Performance in Asia and Oceania was also positive, with a 4.7 percent increase. The Middle East and Africa, and the Americas, experienced a slowdown of 5.5 percent and 18.1 percent respectively, according to a note from the Turin-based company.

Consolidated turnover was 132.8 million euros, a 35.1 percent increase from 98.3 million euros on March 31, 2025. This figure includes direct sales of 118.8 million euros, up 45.0 percent from 81.9 million euros on March 31, 2025. The growth also benefits from the contribution of the Woolrich and Sundek brands, which were acquired in December 2025. Royalties from commercial and manufacturing licensees amounted to 13.8 million euros, a 14.2 percent decrease from 16.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2025. Management specified that part of this reduction is due to the start of direct distribution in some markets. These markets were previously managed by third-party licensees in the first quarter of 2025, leading to a reclassification of some revenue from royalties to direct sales.

EBITDA was 15.4 million euros, an increase of 21.1 percent compared to the pro-forma figure for the first quarter of 2025. EBIT amounted to 5.6 million euros, compared to a pro-forma EBIT of 7.6 million euros for the first three months of 2025.

The net financial position with banks is -102.3 million euros, compared to -74.4 million euros on December 31, 2025.

A Sundek store Credits: BasicNet Group