Bata India Q3 net sales up 16 per cent, profits up 51 per cent

Bata’s net sales increased 16 per cent in Q3. Profits went up 51 per cent to Rs 108 crore ($15.3 million) during the quarter as against Rs 68 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company’s revenue also rose 16 per cent to Rs 779 crore riding on robust festive sales coupled with expansion of its new red-concept stores. It had reported sales of Rs 674 crore in the quarter ended December 2017.

The largest footwear retailer in the country had a busy quarter with the addition of multiple new red-concept stores and renovation of existing stores to give its customers an elevated shopping experience. The brand refreshed products in various categories including the Power Walking Collection with Memory Foam, new styles in the fashionable Red Label collection, and a contemporary marriage collection by Hush Puppies which in turn gave a boost to festive season sales.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the new face for the men’s casual collection. Targeting occasions beyond the office and formal space, this collection comprises colorful, contemporary casuals.

Winter also saw the launch of stylish boots for women across the Hush Puppies and Naturalizer brands. Fashion savvy girls were also thrilled with a choice of heels available across all its premium brands like Marie Claire, Naturalizer, Red Label women’s collection etc.

Bata has been investing in creating an international shopping experience and has rolled out a full omni channel consumer-facing technology suite after successful testing that has been received very well by consumers. The strategy to use youth icons to pull in young buyers and push key categories with refreshed collections has worked well.