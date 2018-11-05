Bata’s Q2 net sales up 15 per cent

In Q2, Bata’s net sales have gone up 15 per cent. The strategy of using youth icons to push key categories has yielded positive results. Kriti Sanon was roped in as the new face for Bata’s fashion forward women’s range, which has over 100 new styles. The footprint of Red Angela stores will be expanded. Bata has some 50 Red Angela stores in multiple cities across India.

August witnessed floods in Kerala and the whole country got together to help the state get back on its feet. Bata India as a responsible corporate citizen immediately sprang into action by identifying the three worst-hit areas and creating local teams of managers to reach out to communities to arrange for essential items like shoes, medicines and clothes. Bata India employees also volunteered to contribute a day’s salary toward relief efforts and an equivalent amount was contributed by Bata India toward the same cause.

The company retails in over 1,400 Bata stores and in thousands of multi-brand footwear dealer stores pan-India. E-commerce currently accounts for about five per cent of the company’s revenue and it’s looking to move into double digits in the near future. Premium products are expected to contribute 35 per cent to Bata’s revenue by fiscal ’19 end.