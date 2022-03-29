Bath & Body Works appoints Alessandro Bogliolo and Juan Rajlin to its board of directors

Alessandro Bogliolo and Juan Rajlin have joined the board of directors of Bath & Body Works, Inc. With these additions, in May 2022, the board will consist of nine directors.

Bogliolo, the company said, has more than 30 years of experience in retail and luxury brands and most recently served as chief executive officer at Tiffany & Co. Rajlin is the vice president and treasurer of Alphabet Inc. and joins the Bath & Body Works board with a background in finance, data analytics and consumer trends.

Commenting on the new additions, Sarah Nash, executive chair of the company, said: “Alessandro and Juan are accomplished international leaders with a track record of success, and we are excited to have them join our board. Both have a strong background in global business which will support our growth outside of North America.”

Bogliolo started his career in 1989 at Bain & Company, a global business consulting firm, advising clients on mergers, acquisitions and strategy projects. He held positions at the Italian motorcycle and scooter company Piaggio before moving on to Bulgari SpA, where he served 16 years in senior executive roles including chief operating officer and group executive vice president – jewellery, watches and accessories. Subsequently, he served as chief operating officer for North America at Sephora USA. In 2013, he became chief executive officer of Diesel SpA, the international Italian denim and lifestyle brand.

Rajlin formerly served as chief financial officer, products and services for Mastercard Inc. where he ran finance for a 4 billion dollars revenue business. Previously, he spent a decade at General Motors Company in a variety of finance and merger and acquisition roles in the United States and Europe. Before joining GM, he worked at Royal Dutch Shell in his native Argentina.