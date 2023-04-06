Bath & Body Works CFO to step down, Thilina Gunasinghe joins as CTO

Bath & Body Works, Inc. has announced changes to its leadership team. Thilina Gunasinghe has been named chief digital & technology officer, effective April 17, 2023.

Wendy Arlin, the company said in a release, will step down as chief financial officer, effective July 29, 2023, or earlier if a successor is named. Additionally, the company has created the role of chief customer officer and a search is well underway.

Julie Rosen will continue in her role as president, retail and will have responsibility for all channels of the business – stores, e-commerce and international; all product functions – merchandising, design, planning and allocation; store design; and the new business opportunities teams.

“Thilina is an accomplished technology leader who brings more than two decades of business, data and technology experience, and his skills will be integral to Bath & Body Works as we advance our digital capabilities and unlock the potential of our omnichannel model. In addition, I am pleased Julie will continue to oversee our sales channels, product and innovation, complemented by the new chief customer officer role,” said Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell.

“We are grateful for Wendy’s significant contributions to Bath & Body Works, and appreciate her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition,” added Boswell.

Gunasinghe, the company added, joins Bath & Body Works from McDonald’s Corporation where he most recently served as global vice president, chief technology architect & data officer and was responsible for leading all customer, digital and restaurant technology architecture and data globally. In this newly created role, Gunasinghe will lead Bath & Body Works’ digital and technology strategy, digital operations, data and analytics, and transformation.

The new chief customer officer will be responsible for executing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen and elevate the brand, while growing and retaining Bath & Body Works’ customer base through the development of a personalised, connected, and compelling end-to-end customer experience.

In addition to Gunasinghe, Rosen and the new chief customer officer, other leaders who will report directly to Boswell include Tom Mazurek, chief supply chain officer; Bruce Mosier, executive vice president, logistics; Deon Riley, chief human resources officer; and, Michael Wu, chief legal officer.