Battersea Power Station makes senior promotions

London’s newly opened retail park Battersea Power Station has announced the internal promotion of two heads, now that it’s in operation.

The area’s Development Company (BPSDC) has promoted Sam Cotton, the group’s current head of leasing, to the newly created position of head of asset management.

Cotton joined BPSDC in 2015 from Capco Covent Garden and has been credited with successfully leasing Battersea and the adjacent Electric Boulevard.

In his new position, Cotton will assume responsibility for the management of commercial assets within the estate.

Additionally, the company further announced the promotion of Kate Boothman Meier to head of communications and marketing, stepping up from her current role of head of communications.

Boothman Meier will now be responsible for all marketing and communications activities across the company’s project.

She brings to the position over 12 years of experience, including a six-year tenure at Battersea.

In a release, CEO of BPSDC, Simon Murphy, said: “These internal appointments demonstrate the strength in depth, expertise and capability of the Battersea team.

“On behalf of all of the team and the shareholders, I would like to extend congratulations to both Sam and Kate who I’m sure will continue to excel in their new positions as the project enters an exciting new chapter.”