Beaumanoir Group takes over Jennyfer

French group Beaumanoir announced on Thursday the acquisition of the Jennyfer brand and 26 of its shops in France. Previously owned by a group of investors led by former Undiz chief executive officer, Sébastien Bismuth, the fashion retailer Jennyfer was placed in receivership last April. Around 350 jobs are expected to be preserved.

"We are proud of the positive decision regarding our takeover bid for Jennyfer," Roland Beaumanoir, chairman of Beaumanoir, said in a statement. "For ten years, in a changing textile market context, attempts to reposition the brand have unfortunately failed, resulting in losses. I am convinced that only takeovers by strong groups like Beaumanoir, offering a coherent ecosystem and adequate resources, succeed. We have proven this with La Halle, Caroll, Sarenza.com and, more recently, with Boardriders Group."

Beaumanoir brand rollout

The group indicated it wanted to deploy its brands within the 26 shops taken over from the retailer. This will allow Beaumanoir to "continue and strengthen its territorial network on its current brands", including Morgan and Cache Cache. The group currently has more than 2,700 points of sale worldwide (directly operated shops and affiliate network).

The gradual relaunch of Jennyfer is also on the agenda. The group said it wants to "attract a younger clientele, complementary to the current targets of its brands". This redeployment will first take place via the Sarenza.com marketplace, then through the implementation of specific ranges in its shop network.

"One of the pillars of Beaumanoir Group’s success is its ability to finely segment the market and target a wide customer base through a suitable offer and brands," Jérôme Drianno, managing director of Beaumanoir, highlighted. "Jennyfer will enrich the group's portfolio, which currently operates around 20 brands, and will allow it to position itself in a new segment with a younger clientele."

Founded in 1981, Beaumanoir Group achieved a turnover of 3 billion euros in 2024. Since June 2024, the group has operated the lifestyle and outdoor brands once under Boardriders Group for Western Europe, such as Quiksilver, Roxy, Billabong, DC Shoes, Element and RVCA. In addition to its distribution activity, the group owns a logistics subsidiary, C-Log, and the French lifestyle marketplace Sarenza.com.