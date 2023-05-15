Beauty Pie names Kevin Cornils as its first CEO

Beauty Pie, the pioneer beauty membership club, has appointed Kevin Cornils, former chief commercial officer of Peloton, as its first chief executive officer.

Cornils joins Beauty Pie, founded by Marcia Kilgore, to assist its “next phase of growth to build the world’s biggest luxury buyer’s club,” as the brand expands into the US and other international markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Kilgore said in a statement: “I’m really excited to welcome Kevin on board as our CEO. He has the vision, leadership, and scaling experience that Beauty Pie will need for our next stage of growth and will be instrumental in our quest to get millions of beauty product lovers more for their money.”

Former Peloton executive Kevin Cornils joins Beauty Pie

Cornils is an experienced entrepreneurial CEO and business leader who has co-founded, scaled, sold and listed market-leading businesses across Europe and the US in the digital services, media, retail and fitness sectors.

Most recently, he oversaw sales, marketing, and international growth strategy at Peloton and was a key member of the leadership team that led the fitness business to its 8 billion US dollar IPO. His previous experience includes building Match.com into the leading European online dating brand and Glasses Direct/MyOptique into the largest European online eyewear business.

Cornils added: “I’m delighted to be joining Beauty Pie at this exciting phase of its growth as it continues to disrupt the traditional beauty market. I’m especially pleased to be joining Marcia in the entrepreneurial journey and am inspired by her proven ability to build brands that people love and products that people want to buy.

“I look forward to working with the team to accelerate their success in the UK, US, and new international markets.”

Beauty Pie launched in December 2016 to "challenge the old definition of ‘luxury’ while blowing the lid off the ‘mainstream’ luxury beauty industry". It offers its members insider access to shop products direct, from the best suppliers in premium skincare, make-up, haircare, bodycare, candles, fragrance, accessories and nutritional supplements, without paying the typical industry markups.