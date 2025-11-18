Belgian Resortecs raises 6 million to scale up

Belgian innovator Resortecs has secured additional funding to scale its Smart Stitch and Smart Disassembly technology across Europe. The company announced in a statement that it has raised 6 million euros.

Resortecs is known for its technologies in the textile and recycling industry that simplify the recycling of items. It has developed a soluble sewing thread and detachable rivets, similar to those used in jeans, which make it easier to disassemble a garment for material reuse and recycling. The special threads dissolve at high temperatures. A low-oxygen oven preserves the fabric quality under these conditions. After approximately twelve minutes in the oven, the garments come apart without burning.

The company already has collaborations with denim brand HNST and sports retailer Decathlon. Both companies have applied the Smart Stitch technology in their products.

New capital for Resortecs: 6 million euros to scale up

Resortecs plans to use the new funding to establish five decentralised disassembly lines in Europe within the next five years. This will increase the company's capacity to 3,000 metric tonnes by 2027. Resortecs states that each facility will function as a local textile waste hub where items will be disassembled, materials sorted, and prepared as raw material for textile-to-textile recycling. The process is reportedly 15 times faster than conventional recycling methods, which require significant manual labour. Additionally, twice as much material is recovered compared to mechanical recycling.

Resortecs, founded in 2017 by Cédric Vanhoeck and Vanessa Counaert, has previously secured funding on multiple occasions. The company raised over 1.8 million euros in 2021 and 2.5 million euros in 2022. It has also won several awards, including the H&M Foundation Global Change Award in 2018; the 2022 Female Founder Challenge; and the Henry van de Velde Award in 2023.