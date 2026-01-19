Bench owner Apparel Brands reportedly joins suitors for Russell & Bromley

Apparel Brands, the parent company of Bench and Nicce, is believed to have joined the race for footwear label Russell & Bromley.

According to The Times, the group is among the parties circling the ailing business, joining the likes of British retail giant Next, who is said to be eyeing the brand’s IP, and Auralis, a firm led by Weird Fish CEO David Butler.

Apparel Brands received backing from private equity firm Ture in 2023 and has since expanded rapidly. Alongside operating its own labels, the Manchester-based company also holds the licenses to Castore and Ed Hardy.

Its interest in Russell & Bromley comes after the footwear label began its search for a buyer after efforts to secure new capital fell flat. The brand reportedly appointed advisory firm Interpath to evaluate strategic options for the business and enact a turnaround plan, with a sale now the most widely anticipated outcome.

The search for investment followed a challenging period for Russell & Bromley, which reported a 9 percent drop in turnover in 2024, resulting in an operating loss of nine million pounds. The brand has not been profitable on an operating basis since 2019, prior to the pandemic.