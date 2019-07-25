Bench relaunches with Spring 2020 collection

Bench is returning to the European market after investor Gordon Brothers took over the brand rights following the streetwear brand’s bankruptcy last year.

Bench unveiled its spring 2020 collection, which comprises around 300 pieces, at UK fashion trade show Pure London. Wholesale prices for t-shirts start from around 20 pounds and sweaters from around 40 pounds, according to Bench, whose European license now includes Apparel Brands.

The initial focus will be on the apparel markets in the UK and Germany, Drapers previously reported. Bench’s creative director David Mallon told the UK trade magazine that the brand has historically been very strong in those countries.

Bench filed for bankruptcy in April last year, before being acquired three months later by US investor Gordon Brothers. The streetwear brand closed 14 of its stores in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands in July 2018 because the new investor had no interest in the branch business. Above all, Gordon Brothers wanted to rebuild the brand's European ecommerce presence and Bench's wholesale business, the company said.