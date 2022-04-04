Bergdorf Goodman appoints two new execs

New York retailer Bergdorf Goodman has announced the promotion of Cheryl Han to senior vice president of its e-commerce division and customer strategy. The luxury group also promoted Melissa Xides to senior vice president of Bergdorf Goodman Stores and brand operations.

In a release, the Neiman Marcus-owned company said the two new execs will aid in continuing the company’s “strategic vision to set the new standard in luxury”.

Han, who joined the company in 2018 as a contractor, previously led the growth plan for the retailer’s online site and app and later transitioned to in-house vice president of Bergdorf Goodman Online in February 2020. Previously CEO and founder of Keaton Row, Han is also credited with increasing investment and customer focused strategies for the company.

Xides joined Bergdorf Goodman in July 2019, as the company’s vice president of customer experience. During this time, she evolved the store’s leadership structure and culture through investments in training and development, the company said.