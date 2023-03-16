Berghaus becomes first Pentland brand to achieve B Corp status

Outdoor clothing retailer Berghaus has become the first label owned by Pentland Brands to achieve B Corp status, the company has revealed, recognising it for responsible business practices.

In a release, the British brand said it pledged to use the certification as a “catalyst to strive for even higher social and environmental standards”.

To achieve the status, Berghaus underwent the certification’s rigorous assessment process, covering governance, workers, community, customers and environment.

It noted that since its inception, in 1966, it has prioritised long-lasting and repairable gear, adding that it continues to offer its free repairs service, Repairhaus.

Pentland Brands, which also owns the likes of Speedo and Kickers, said that the achievement aligned with its 100-1-0 strategy, designed to take positive action for people and the planet, and puts it in a position for more of its brands to follow suit.

In a release, Charlie Pym, Berghaus’ brand director, said that the company had worked extremely hard to show it was worthy of the status, adding: “This process also highlights areas we need to improve, which is critical for our continued progress. Our mission is to open up the outdoors because that’s where the best of life is lived.

“B Corp certification is not the beginning of our journey, and it’s far from the end, but it’s another significant step forward in striving to make the world a better place with Berghaus in it.

“Everything we’re currently doing is in service of inspiring more people to spend more time in nature.”