Berlin-based start-up Reverse.fashion secures H&M as an investor

The Berlin-based start-up Reverse.fashion GmbH has secured notable investors. The company announced on Friday that the Swedish clothing group Hennes & Mauritz participated in a pre-seed funding round led by the Berlin-based investment firm Kisora.

The start-up, founded in 2024, develops automated sorting processes for used textiles to eliminate existing bottlenecks in recycling processes. It intends to use the additional funds to expand its development and operations teams; further advance its innovative solutions; and support pilot projects with industry partners. The company stated that its “AI Sorting Partner” application is already in a pilot phase and is scheduled for its first commercial use in the first quarter of 2026.

Mario Osterwalder, one of the founders of Reverse.fashion, views the successful funding round as an important step for the company. “We are delighted to welcome Kisora and the H&M Group as investors,” he explained in a statement. “This support accelerates our roadmap to bring automated textile sorting for reuse to the market.” The aim is to reduce sorting costs, improve the capture of high-quality garments, and provide targeted raw materials to specific customer groups.

“Our vision is simple: we want to provide sorting tools that enable the majority of garments sold worldwide to be made from collected used textiles,” Osterwalder emphasised.