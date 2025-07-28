Berlin brand Saint Sass secures investment to fuel US expansion

Saint Sass, a Gen Z-centric Berlin fashion brand, has secured an investment from Swiss firm Infinitas Capital and German investor Bronk Venture Capital. The funding – the value of which was not disclosed – will be used to accelerate the company’s international growth, particularly in the US, which has emerged as a key market for Saint Sass.

In a release, the brand, which reported “extraordinarily fast traction across Europe and the US” since its founding in 2021, said it intends to focus on e-commerce as it moves into its next phase of growth. High-end retail is also on the agenda, with “selective placements in luxury environments” planned for the long-term.

The investment, structured as both a primary and secondary, will also aid in Saint Sass’ product expansion. The brand revealed that it is preparing to launch a broader fashion lingerie and lifestyle collection of bras, slips, sleepwear and swimwear, reaching “every part of a woman’s daily life”.

In a statement, Larissa Schmid, who co-founded Saint Sass alongside Vivien Wysocki, said: “Too many investors across DACH do not think outside those Continental markets, setting our new partners apart. They also understand that people follow people, not products. That underpins our vision. We remain true to who we are; and now we have the capital and conviction behind us to go global.”

Schmid added that with the US serving as a key market, “we are doubling down on bold design, sharp storytelling and cultural instinct”. She continued: “As we grow, we will keep doing what has made Saint Sass resonate: creating products and a brand that stands for confidence and self-determination.”

Founder of Infinitas Capital, Robin Lauber, stated that the firm was proud to partner with Saint Sass to “support their vision to further drive expansion outside Germany”. He added: “It is a sharp, modern label with the kind of relevance that international markets are hungry for. We are here to help scale it, according to the principles that continue to serve the business well.”