Berlin Fashion Week follows Copenhagen's example, introduces sustainability requirements

Berlin Fashion Week (BFW) and Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) are jointly committed to a sustainable future of fashion weeks. In Berlin, the Sustainability Requirements developed in Copenhagen will apply in the future, BFW organiser Fashion Council Germany announced Thursday. With the partnership and the associated commitment to the minimum standards of sustainability criteria for BFW shows, the mutual goal is to accelerate the fashion industry's sustainability measures in the Nordic and German markets.

“We want to lead by example and further start the conversation on this topic to stimulate a turnaround in the industry,” Scott Lipinski, CEO of Fashion Council Germany, told FashionUnited. "By implementing the Sustainability Requirements, we are trying to create a framework to which the brands participating in the BFW can orient themselves. We are convinced that this will not only influence upcoming collections, but also inspire emerging designers in their ground values."

There is no concern or even competitive spirit with CPHFW. For the theme of sustainability, Lipinski said, “there is no fixed location and no competitive situation. We all have to work together to achieve something."

Sustainability Requirements in Berlin focus on inclusion and supply chain

The guidelines of CPHFW's Sustainability Requirements are not being fully adopted, however. Special adjustments are being made around the key themes of diversity, equality, inclusion and connectedness across the fashion industry to include the BFW's values of freedom, inclusion and creativity.

Moreover, Germany is paying more attention to the themes of transparency and traceability throughout the value chain, with a particular eye on the production chain. Lipinski especially hopes that this will also encourage brands to actively inform their customers about their products and value chain. The concrete adjustments to the sustainability criteria will be announced later.

However, it will be some time before the new guidelines take effect, as an introduction and pilot phase is not planned until the next few months. Full implementation of all criteria for the approximately 35 labels officially participating in BFW is planned for February 2026. In doing so, not only the Fashion Council Germany supports the sustainable ambitions of the fashion week, but also Michael Biel, Berlin's state secretary for the economy, who pledges financial support of 180,000 euros until 2025 to “once again invest in Berlin's future as a forerunner in sustainability.”

In Copenhagen, the minimum standard of the Sustainability Requirement has now been in place for three seasons following their initial development in 2020. In March, the requirements were again revised and updated to reflect the EU's political landscape and to promote an overall change in the fashion industry.