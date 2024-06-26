Bernard Arnault, LVMH chief, buys shares in Richemont

LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault has reportedly bought shares in Cartier parent Richemont, the rival luxury group based in Switzerland.

Widely seen as a personal investment, Mr Arnault is thought to own a small shareholding and would not directly influence LVMH's corporate strategy or lead to immediate synergies between LVMH and Richemont.

According to Nairametrics, Richemont is well-protected against hostile takeovers, primarily due to Johann Rupert's outsized influence. Despite owning just 10.2 percent of the company's shares, Rupert wields control over 51 percent of the voting rights. The 74-year-old chairman has consistently stressed his dedication to preserving Richemont's autonomy. According to the most recent annual report, no other major investors possess 3 percent or more of the company's voting rights, further consolidating Rupert's position.

Arnault’s shares should not trigger antitrust concerns: personal investment is less likely to trigger competition concerns compared to a corporate acquisition. However, it still sends a strong signal about Arnault's interest in Richemont, which could influence market perceptions and potentially Richemont's strategy. The market might still react, but possibly less dramatically than if it were a corporate move by LVMH.