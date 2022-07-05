Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius close Tmall stores and exit China

Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius have decided to close up shop in China as their owner Inditex continues to make adaptations to its business model.

According to a statement provided to FashionUnited from Inditex, the three fast fashion chains will cease to operate online activity in the region, including through platforms such as Alibaba’s Tmall, where they each had their own virtual flagship stores.

"As it has been doing in recent years," the Spanish fashion multinational told FashionUnited, "Inditex will continue to adapt to the demands of its customers in China". From now on, it added, it will focus "its quality fashion offer on the unique and integrated experience of Zara, Massimo Dutti, Oysho and Zara Home shops and online".

Inditex to refocus attention on other brands

According to updated information on its official website, Inditex currently operates a total of 279 shops in China, which it has said will not be affected by the closure of Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius.

The three will continue to operate solely as customer service platforms, which will remain available until August 31, according to a report by WWD.

The company’s intent to close its chains in China first became evident in January 2021, when it began to implement a new commercial policy to its operations in the country. Initially, in line with Inditex’s plans to optimise its operations, the three chains continued to operate in China exclusively through online channels.

However, the conglomerate has now changed course, opting to definitely remove the brands from the region.