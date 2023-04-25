Bershka receives brand refresh for 25th anniversary

On the back of a series of rebrandings for brands in its portfolio, Inditex has now turned its attention to Bershka, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a refreshed identity and new logo.

It is the first time the fast fashion chain is receiving a makeover since its founding in 1998 and comes as it welcomed sales of 2.38 million euros at the end of FY22, placing it second in the Inditex group behind its sister brand Zara, which reported 23.76 million euros in sales.

Its new logo, as well as its corporate image, attempts to bring a cleaner aesthetic to its appearance, with the bold typography created alongside Berlin-based company Dinamo Typefaces.

Its introduction coincides with the development of a refreshed physical store experience, initially unveiled on April 6 through the reopening of Bershka’s Lisbon store in the city’s Colombo shopping centre.

The location was the first of Bershka’s retail network to implement the new image into the retail space, as it looks to further expand the identity into both physical and online channels in all consumer meeting points.

Photo Credits: Exterior of the new Bershka shop in the Colombo shopping centre in Lisbon. Courtesy photo.

Like similar retail concepts adopted at Zara, Stradivarius and Pull&Bear, Bershka’s new store landscape relies heavily on digitalisation and the dominance of neutral tones.

The space houses the brand’s Bershka, Bershka Man and teen-centred BSK lines, which will be displayed alongside industrial detailings and LED screens in a bid to tie in closely with new generations that make up Inditex’s target market.

Bershka has also used this opportunity to present its new ‘Wearable Art’ collection, a phygital line developed in collaboration with tech company Ffface.me.

As part of the activation, a number of garments in the brand’s store have been equipped with a QR code that can be scanned in order to access an augmented reality version of the item.

Similar tech will be introduced into Bershka’s updated fitting rooms, where it will be possible to also try on virtual garments through smart mirrors, which can also be used to share imagery to social media.