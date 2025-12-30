Bershka to open first US stores in 2026 as Inditex deepens American push

Inditex has confirmed that Bershka will open its first physical stores in the US in 2026, marking a significant step in the group’s long-term expansion strategy in the market. The announcement was made alongside the presentation of Inditex’s results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The launch will make Bershka the third Inditex brand with brick-and-mortar operations in the US, following Zara and Massimo Dutti, which returned to the market in November 2024 with a store in Miami. According to Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras, Bershka will open two stores, both in Miami, building on what the group describes as “excellent online performance” in the country.

“As we have mentioned on multiple occasions, the US is a very relevant market for us, where we continue to see opportunities to execute our strategy in selected markets,” García Maceiras said during the analyst call. Despite strong results, he noted that Inditex still has a “low market share” in the US, meaning that future growth “is in our own hands and does not depend on market performance”.

The Bershka rollout forms part of a broader investment programme in the US. In 2025, Inditex has opened flagship locations such as Zara at The Grove in Los Angeles and a new store in Las Vegas, while also expanding into its 26th state with a store in Charlotte, North Carolina, and reopening its refurbished Newbury Street store in Boston. For 2026, the group plans further major projects, including a flagship Zara store in Union Square, San Francisco, and a renovation of its Fifth Avenue location in New York.

While Inditex also used the results presentation to formally recognise Lefties as its eighth brand, the group’s confirmation of Bershka’s physical entry into the US stands out as a key strategic milestone in strengthening its multi-brand presence in one of the world’s most competitive fashion markets.