Bestseller invests 3 million dollars in regenerative agriculture in South Africa

Danish fashion conglomerate Bestseller has announced it is investing 3 million US dollars in the Regenerative Fund for Nature to support regenerative agriculture projects in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

The funds will be used to support local sheep farmers and shepherds, aiding them with land regeneration and enhancing overall living conditions in South Africa. The Regenerative Fund for Nature was established by Conservation International and Kering in 2021, with Spanish fast-fashion conglomerate Inditex joining in 2023. Bestseller is the latest company to be joining the initiative as a partner.

“The contribution reflects our aim to support the raw material landscapes that are important both for nature, for the people who live off them and for our industry,” said Dorte Rye Olsen, Head of Sustainability at Bestseller, in a statement. “Through the Regenerative Fund for Nature, we participate in a long-term collaboration, where initiatives are developed over time and in close interaction with local actors.”

Conservation International has been working with local partners for several years now in the Eastern Cape to bring back and protect traditional grazing methods that protect the environment while improving living conditions for locals.

“Over the past five years, our work in the Eastern Cape has shown measurable benefits for the shepherds and their land,” said Virginia Keesee, who leads Conservation International's global fashion and nature initiatives. “Bestseller's support will help us spread the impact across the region.”