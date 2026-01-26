Bestseller launches new wholesale brand Hypedrop: weekly drops available for purchase, delivered within six weeks

Danish fashion group Bestseller is introducing a new brand specifically for wholesale. The brand, Hypedrop, “continuously listens to the market and translates demand directly into curated weekly product drops,” according to the press release.

Hypedrop's collection is created using data analysis, digital design and AI-supported decision-making. The brand claims it can anticipate what retailers need now.

Every Monday, a curated drop of 10 to 15 items goes live on Bestseller's More platform, which is accessible to wholesale clients. Wholesale clients have 72 hours to place their orders. The order window closes at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, and production of the items begins. Delivery of the items takes place within six weeks, according to the press release. This minimises overproduction. The first drop has now launched, and wholesale clients can participate.

“With Hypedrop, we are bringing the efficiency and user experience of modern e-commerce to the wholesale world. This is not just a new label; it is a new way of working that redefines the value chain based on real-time demand for products that consumers are truly looking for,” said Rine Wager Bock, head of brand at Hypedrop.

