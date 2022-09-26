Bestseller reopens London showroom with new digital-focused strategy

Danish fashion group Bestseller has reopened its London showroom, doubling its space and implementing a new digitally focused sales strategy.

The company, which owns the likes of Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and Vila, said in a release that it had “ambitious growth plans” in the UK over the next five years, with its new showroom designed to present its collections to its partners in the region.

All of Bestseller’s UK-based colleagues, as well as its operating brands, are now based under one roof at the Shoreditch location, which spans 1,770 square metres over two floors.

The space is also home to five new digital showrooms, which utilise touchscreen technology to showcase collections and allows customers to place orders.

“Following several years of growth, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to invest and expand our London showroom,” said Lee Davison, country manager of Bestseller UK, in a release.

Davison continued: “The time was right to provide an enhanced environment for our brands to showcase collections to our customers. We’re proud of our space and the colleagues who have brought us to this point. Together we’re looking ahead to deliver the next stage of growth for our company.”

Bestseller has been based in the UK since 2000 and employs over 200 people across retail stores and offices in London and Manchester.