Bestseller’s Jack & Jones unveils Spinnova designs

Danish fashion house Bestseller has revealed the results of its first collaborative product development with sustainable material company Spinnova.

The product is a pair of men’s trousers for Bestseller’s brand Jack & Jones, which is made of 20 percent Spinnova fibre, 20 percent Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton and 60 percent organic cotton.

The trousers are available through the brand’s international online stores.

The collaboration comes as part of Bestseller’s relationship with Spinnova, which was established in 2020 following an introduction via the Fashion for Good initiative.

It builds on the group’s ongoing sustainability strategy, ‘Fashion FWD’, in which it has stated the goal of bringing new branded and certified fibres to the market by 2025.

Speaking on the collaboration, Elena Osenbrüg, Jack & Jones’ sustainability responsible, said: “In Spinnova we found a strong partner to step up.

“After visiting Spinnova’s mill in Finland, seeing how pristine the fibre production is, and working closely with our buying team to create a statement piece, I am excited to see the first Jack & Jones product made with Spinnove fibre on the market.”

Spinnova is also currently embarking on a commercialisation journey following the unveiling of its first scale factory that is expected to be completed in Finland at the end of the year.

The company said it is aiming to scale its global production to one million tonnes of sustainable fibre annually within the next 10 to 12 years.