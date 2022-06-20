Bestseller signs contract for Netherlands distribution centre

Denmark clothing company Bestseller has announced it has signed a contract to build a logistics centre in Lelystad, the Netherlands.

The company will be investing DKK two billion (230.6 million pounds) to build the centre, for which plans were first revealed back in October 2021.

Created to aid in the expansion of the group’s supply chain and to support its growth, the location will employ around 500 people and will bring its distribution closer to its wholesale customers.

“This high-tech logistic centre is the biggest single investment in Bestseller’s history. It will be a significant milestone for our future ambitions and growth,” said Allan Kyhe Kjærgaard, logistics director at Bestseller, in a release.

Kjærgaard continued: “Logistics is an increasingly important focus area for Bestseller and the whole retail industry. Increasing capacity and creating a flexible supply chain is crucial to getting our products to customers on time. That’s why we are investing ambitiously and building this high-tech, sustainable distribution centre.”