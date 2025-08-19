Beyond, Inc. announces corporate name change to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Beyond, Inc., the owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and Buybuy Baby, has announced that it will change its corporate name to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.. The company's common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol BBBY, effective August 29, 2025.

According to executive chairman and principal executive officer Marcus Lemonis, the name change is intended to highlight the value of the Bed Bath & Beyond intellectual property and does not alter the company's focus on revenue growth and near-term profitability.

Lemonis stated that the company remains focused on growing the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, rebuilding Overstock.com into a billion-dollar nameplate, and monetising its blockchain assets. He noted that the turnaround for the Bed Bath & Beyond brand is "underway" with the conversion of its first store in Nashville, which has seen significant traffic and revenue.

Over the next 24 months, the company plans to convert additional Kirkland's locations into smaller to mid-sized Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby stores. The company will also continue to accept the "legendary" Bed Bath & Beyond coupon both online and in-store.

Beyond, Inc. will continue trading as BYON until the close of the market on August 28, 2025, and will begin trading as BBBY on August 29, 2025. The company's common stock will remain listed on the NYSE, and the CUSIP will stay the same.