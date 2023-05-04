BFC names five new recipients of NewGen initiative

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the recipients that will be taking part in the 2023/24 edition of its BFC NewGen programme, supporting emerging talent.

The initiative is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, for which the BFC is hosting a range of London-based events, including an exhibition at the Design Museum sponsored by Alexander McQueen, a former NewGen participant.

For this year, the organisation has named five newest participants for the programme, including Aaron Esh, Derrick, Kazna Asker, The Winter House and Tolu Coker.

They will be joining a range of past NewGen designers, such as Chet Lo, Connor Ives, Feben, Helen Kirkum, Labrum London, Masha Popova and Sinéad O’Dwyer, among others.

Those taking part will be offered financial grants, showcasing opportunities and individual mentoring to assist the development of their businesses, backed with support from the BFC Designer Initiatives Programme and the BFC NewGen committee.

In a release, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said: “A huge congratulations to the 23/24 recipients. BFC NewGen is unique and a true recognition of the UK as a launchpad for creative talent who go on to lead the industry globally.

“Celebrating this year's recipients is all the more exciting in light of the 30th anniversary of the initiative. We are focused on creating an environment for creative and innovative businesses to succeed, and continue to nurture socially responsive and dynamic designers at the zeitgeist of British culture.”