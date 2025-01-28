BFC secures new funding from UK government to support emerging designers

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has secured an additional one million pounds in funding from the UK government to back its BFC NewGen programme and support emerging designers.

The news was confirmed by the council to WWD, which reported that the government’s department for Culture, Media and Sport, an existing backer of the NewGen initiative, was behind the fresh funding.

Speaking to the publication, outgoing chief executive officer of the BFC, Caroline Rush, said the investment will go towards securing a show venue for BFC NewGen designers, as well as covering presentation costs and business mentoring for participants.

Rush added: “The British fashion scene is undeniably tough. But having worked for years with designers, retailers, partners and the creative community at large, I can think of no better group to navigate the challenges we are facing in the UK and the global challenges for our industry at large.”

More affordable presentation formats reflect challenging environment

She used this opportunity to also call on the government to help the BFC “increase access to finances to help our designers and brands deliver on their growth promises”, while further campaigning for the return of tax-free shopping–a programme which was halted following Brexit–which she said “would immediately breathe confidence into the industry”.

In speaking with WWD, Rush recognised the obstacles designers face in both participating in London Fashion Week and strategically tackling the market, noting that it was “no secret that it is a challenging environment”. “The cost of doing business due to the impact of leaving the European Union and challenges around access to finance and payment terms, have put additional pressure on designers,” she explained.

Such difficulties are reflected in the schedule of the incoming London Fashion Week, the next shorter edition set to take place between February 20 and 24, when young brands can be seen turning to digital showcases, events and physical presentations as more affordable formats.

“It is important that we support designers in making the right choices for them and that we continue to provide options for showcasing and connecting with the UK and international media and retailers, while thinking about opportunities for businesses to diversify revenue streams,” Rush said.

Edit: January 28, 14:00 CET. On request for comment from FashionUnited, the BFC has provided this statement from Caroline Rush: “We are in constant conversation with the Government to echo and emphasise the concerns of designers and our sector at large. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport provide support for BFC New Gen which enables exceptional emerging designers to showcase at the Official LFW Show Space.

"In light of this, we are delighted to announce that they have committed an additional one million pounds in funding for next year. This funding will support us to deliver the BFC NewGen venue, cover showcasing costs and provide business mentoring for designers to grow and sustain their business.”