Bimba y Lola maintains growth momentum in H1

Bimba y Lola maintained its sales growth in the first of this financial year, with a 3 percent increase over the previous year.

The brand continued to develop its store network during the period under review, which reached 295 points of sale. The company already enjoys online presence in 37 countries.

The company said in a statement that among the newly opened stores, outlets at the international airports, such as Madrid, Barcelona, Singapore and Mexico City, performed well. Sales from physical stores represented 81 percent of the total turnover and the digital channel delivered the remaining 19 percent.

Business in Spain grew by 4 percent in the first half and accounted for 54 percent of total sales, compared to 46 percent contributed by the rest of the countries.

Bimba y Lola also recently launched its second collaboration with designer Palomo Spain at the New York Fashion Week, and is about to complete the project to restore the building and land that will become its new headquarters in Vigo.