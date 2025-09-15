Bimba y Lola's H1 revenue increases 7 percent driven by retail

Madrid – Bimba y Lola has reported a strong performance for the first half of its 2025 financial year, with revenue growing by 7 percent, more than double the growth rate from the same period last year. While specific total revenue figures were not disclosed, the company's financial health seems robust, building on a year that closed with total sales of 234 million euros.

The company’s growth was primarily driven by its physical retail stores, which account for 80 percent of total sales and saw a 6 percent increase in the first half of the year. The online channel also showed positive momentum, with sales up by 12 percent, although this is a slight slowdown from the 15 percent growth recorded at the end of 2024. In response, the company has made its online store a global platform, now available in "practically" every country.

By market, Bimba y Lola reported positive sales growth across all its operations, both in Spain and internationally. International business represents a significant portion of its total sales at 44 percent, consistent with the end of 2024. The company's store count has also grown, reaching 311 stores across 32 countries.

Bimba y Lola did not provide an economic forecast for the second half of 2025. However, the company is continuing its strategy of engaging with the art world. This includes its latest collaboration with the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid to support a retrospective exhibition for artist Maruja Mallo, following a previous partnership with the National Gallery in London.

