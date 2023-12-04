BioFluff secures new investment to target luxury market

Bio-materials startup BioFluff, based in New York and Paris, has closed a 2.5 million US dollars seed fund round led by Astanor Ventures, which specialises in agrifood tech impact investing.

Biofluff, which offers innovative, sustainable, plant-based alternatives to animal-derived and plastic-based fabrics, said it will use the investment to enter the luxury market with its new Savian textile brand.

Savian is described as “a groundbreaking collection of fur, shearling, and fleece-like fabrics crafted from natural plant fibres developed using proprietary technologies”. The vegan collection is 100 percent free of GMOs, incorporating natural and mineral-based dyes to offer a diverse range of materials.

On the brand’s website, Biofluff notes that Savian, which is made in Italy using fibres sourced and crafted in Europe, utilises a process that “significantly reduces CO2 emissions” by 40-90 percent as it strives to advance towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable approach to material production.

BioFluff - Savian Credits: BioFluff by Romain Guittet

Biofluff closes seed funding round and launches luxury textile brand Savian

Biofluff hopes that the new brand will attract the attention of leading luxury apparel brands and designers and set “a new standard of sustainability”.

Martin Steubler, chief executive of BioFluff, said in a statement: “At the close of this seed round with best-in-class impact investors, we are poised to scale our unique approach to reducing reliance on animal and synthetic-derived products in the textile industry.

“This investment will accelerate our mission to provide brands with better materials for a cleaner future.”

On the investment, Christina Ulardic, partner at Astanor Ventures, added: “We were impressed by the passion and determination of the founding team. BioFluff has a unique offering for the luxury industry, fashion and textiles which is in full alignment with the Astanor mission of a more regenerative economy.”

The funding follows a pre-seed round of 0.5 million US dollars in 2022, led by SOSV, PDS Limited and Joyance Partners.