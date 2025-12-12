Bioworld Launches an in-house investment platform

Bioworld, a global manufacturer of licensed apparel, accessories, and home goods, known for its pop culture merchandise, is looking to accelerate the next generation of global consumer brands with the launch of its in-house investment platform.

The launch of Bioworld Ventures marks a new chapter for the merchandising brand, as it focuses on strategic investments that drive product innovation and elevate the next generation of category-defining consumer brands.

Raj Malik, chief executive and founder of Bioworld, said in a statement: “Bioworld Ventures represents the evolution of our global brand, providing the opportunity for us to further extend our expertise to elevate and invest in consumer brands that are focused on product innovation.

“For 25 years, we’ve built a global platform that helps great ideas scale, and now we’re formalizing that into a dedicated investment arm.”

Through its investment arm, the company will leverage its global platform to equip disruptive early-stage businesses, not only with capital, but with “deep operational expertise,” such as international oﬃces, logistics, sourcing, and licenses, to grow rapidly.

The fund will concentrate on early-stage consumer brands, investing primarily at the seed and series A stages, with a focus on opportunities in the US, UK and Canada in this initial phase.

Bioworld Ventures is led by Matt Alexander, who oversees Bioworld’s investments and M&A as vice president of corporate development and head of Bioworld Ventures.

Commenting on the launch, Alexander added: “Our structure gives us the freedom to support founders on their terms, at their pace. Whether leading a round or providing targeted operational help, we want to be a thoughtful, founder-friendly partner that helps great ideas become sustainable global brands.”

Bioworld adds that it believes it is uniquely positioned to help emerging consumer brands scale rapidly, as since launching as a licensed music headwear line in 2000, the company has evolved into a global platform with more than 1,000 brands and 2,000 retail partners across apparel, accessories, home goods, travel and beyond.

Headquartered in Dallas, US, Bioworld has offices in Canada, the UK, Europe, China, India, and the Philippines.