Birkenstock invests 110 million euros in new shoe factory

Natural footwear company Birkenstock has entered the third phase of its new shoe factory in Pasewalk, Northeast Germany.

Building began last spring and should finish by Q4 2023. The investment cost to build the factory is thought to have soared to 110 million euros.

The German brand is part owned by LVMH investment vehicle L Catterton. Last year Birkenstock announced its expansion plans, intending to invest 100 million euros.

Mark Jensen, Birkenstock Chief Technical Operations Officer at a ceremony: “When we started planning our new plant just under a year and a half ago, the world was a different place. I am therefore all the more grateful to our teams that the project is still on schedule despite inflation, turmoil on the raw materials markets and supply bottlenecks in the construction sector. This is also true for our future staff: we already have 50 employment contracts signed, sealed and delivered. The people in the region are showing huge interest; we’re currently reviewing 500 applications – and production will only start in a year from now! For us, this is a sign that we have made the right location decision and proof of the strength of our organisation to implement activities even in turbulent times.”

Reinhard Meyer, Minister for Economy, Infrastructure, Tourism and Labor, said in his statement: “The fact that Birkenstock is moving to our region sends an important message to everyone here – that sustainable jobs are being created that add value to our region. The company's investment shows that the efforts promoting Western Pomerania as an industrial hub are paying off. We look forward to welcoming Birkenstock to our region.”

Deeply rooted in orthopedics, Birkenstock employs over 5,000 people worldwide and is both a sixth-generation family-run business and one of Germany’s biggest employers in the footwear industry.