Birkenstock UK sales surge to 59.8 million pounds in 2024

Birkenstock UK, importer and distributor of the footwear brand in the UK, recorded a turnover of 59.8 million pounds during the year to September 30, 2024, with pre-tax profit increasing to 1.8 million pounds for the year under review.

This represents significant growth compared to previous years, with turnover figures of 34.5 million pounds in 2022, 23.2 million pounds in 2021, and 14.7 million pounds in 2020.

Following Birkenstock's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on October 11, 2023, the company saw a boost in its wholesale business. Wholesale revenues rose by 24 percent to £52.66 million.

The retail channel also experienced growth, increasing by 29 percent to £7.17 million, partly due to the opening of a new outlet store in Ashford, Kent. In a filing with Companies House, Birkenstock UK stated that it achieved substantial revenue growth despite a challenging economic climate, demonstrating the strength of its brand and business model.

"While profitability was affected by rising costs and strategic investments in retail expansion, the company achieved revenue growth in 2024, and this is expected to continue into 2025. By leveraging its vertically integrated operations and strong wholesale partnerships, the company remains resilient amid market challenges and poised for future success," Birkenstock UK added.

Looking forward, the brand's strategy includes expanding its product categories, focusing on increasing sales of shoes and boots, as well as professional, children's, and orthopedic lines. The company also plans to launch its cosmetic line in the UK in 2025.