Birkenstock: why Wall Street no longer believes in the luxury dream despite strong growth

For several years, Birkenstock seemed to have achieved what few footwear brands had before. It transformed a German orthopaedic sandal into a global object of desire, worn by tourists, fashion houses, celebrities and premium consumers alike.

The narrative presented to investors during its 2023 Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now beginning to crack. This seems to contradict the optimism shown in the company's latest quarterly results. Birkenstock has just announced a 19 percent increase in revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2026, reaching 618 million euros (718 million dollars).

However, the market is severely punishing the stock.

In an analysis published on May 18, Reuters suggested that investors are “giving up hope” of Birkenstock becoming a true global luxury giant. Three years after its IPO, the company is increasingly seen as a relatively niche premium footwear brand, not as a future equivalent to the major European luxury groups.

The reversal was swift. Following the release of the quarterly results, Birkenstock's stock plummeted by more than 14 percent. According to Reuters, the group's market capitalisation is now approximately 38 percent lower than its valuation at its Wall Street debut, when the company was valued at around 9.3 billion dollars.

Strong growth that is no longer enough to convince

At first glance, the stock's decline seems to contradict the group's actual performance. Few players in the fashion sector are currently reporting growth close to 20 percent amid a global backdrop of slowing consumer spending, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

The issue is no longer really about Birkenstock's growth. What investors are now questioning is the brand's ability to sustainably support the valuation levels associated with the luxury world.

During its IPO, Birkenstock benefited from an extremely powerful narrative. The German brand embodied the perfect fusion of comfort, fashion, premium lifestyle and aspirational consumption. Its collaborations with Dior, Valentino and Manolo Blahnik, its omnipresence on social media and its global visibility following the success of the Barbie film reinforced the idea that a new casual luxury player could emerge.

This financial narrative was based on an implicit assumption. It suggested that Birkenstock was no longer just a sandal manufacturer, but a global brand platform capable of generating margins comparable to those of major luxury groups.

It is precisely this assumption that is now beginning to falter.

Market rediscovers the limits of the Birkenstock model

According to the analysis published by Reuters, the market now considers Birkenstock to be primarily a company heavily dependent on a single product: the anatomical cork sandal.

This is the key difference between an extremely strong premium brand and a true global luxury house. Major luxury groups typically build their power across several high-margin categories. These include leather goods, accessories, jewellery, fragrances, ready-to-wear and watchmaking. They also possess almost unlimited pricing power, enabling them to withstand economic downturns.

Birkenstock, despite its cultural desirability, remains much more focused.

The brand is certainly continuing to expand its offering, particularly into sneakers, closed-toe shoes and certain accessories. For a large portion of investors, however, the group's economic core remains tied to a relatively simple product that is highly exposed to consumer and fashion cycles. The market thus seems to be reverting to a more traditional assessment of the company. It is viewed as an excellent, profitable and international premium footwear business, but one whose economic potential is more limited than its initial valuation suggested.

Margins become the real issue

The latest quarterly results have also highlighted a significant shift. Investors are now focusing more on margins than on revenue growth.

Birkenstock stated that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East had affected its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. According to Reuters and several financial media outlets, the group has also been impacted by US customs duties and rising logistics and industrial costs.

These factors are beginning to weigh on profitability.

For the markets, this is a significant problem. A company considered a luxury player is expected to demonstrate an exceptional ability to protect its margins, even in challenging economic environments. Birkenstock is now starting to show signs of vulnerability in this area.

The group is officially maintaining its annual forecast and still targets growth of between 13 percent and 15 percent for the financial year. Investors, however, now seem to believe that sustaining this growth could become more costly.

Paradox of ‘Made in Germany’

Birkenstock's industrial model perfectly illustrates this tension.

According to Reuters, approximately 95 percent of the group's production remains based in Germany. This choice provides a considerable marketing advantage. The ‘Made in Germany’ label strongly supports the brand's premium image and allows it to stand out in a market saturated with low-cost products made in Asia.

This strategy, however, also comes at a high economic cost.

Mass production in Germany entails higher labour costs, less industrial flexibility and greater exposure to rising energy and logistics costs. The market accepts this cost structure as long as growth is exceptional and margins are increasing strongly. As soon as momentum slows or profitability comes under pressure, perceptions change quickly.

The argument, however, deserves a more nuanced view. In a context of geopolitical tensions, trade wars and the questioning of globalised supply chains, maintaining largely European production can also be a significant strategic advantage. Shorter logistics circuits reduce certain supply risks, limit dependence on international shipping routes and allow for better industrial and quality control.

Birkenstock's European positioning also contributes to its brand value. At a time when many companies are looking to reshore part of their production or secure their supply chains, its industrial concentration in Germany can hardly be seen solely as a financial disadvantage.

The question is therefore probably less about abandoning ‘Made in Germany’ and more about a potential industrial rebalancing. In the medium term, opening regional production or assembly hubs, particularly in North America, could allow Birkenstock to reduce some of its logistics and tariff costs while maintaining its European roots and premium image. This is precisely the equation that investors are now trying to evaluate: how far can Birkenstock preserve its industrial DNA without penalising its future profitability?

A culturally powerful brand

It would, however, be an exaggeration to portray Birkenstock as a company in difficulty.

On the contrary, the latest results show that the brand continues to grow strongly in several regions of the world. According to data reported by Investing.com after the accounts were published, the Asia-Pacific region remains particularly dynamic, with growth exceeding 20 percent.

The brand also retains rare assets, namely an instantly recognisable identity, an iconic product, a strong direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence and a cultural influence that many fashion players envy.

The financial perception, however, has changed.

In 2023, investors bought into the idea that a simple sandal could become the foundation of a future global luxury lifestyle empire. In 2026, Wall Street seems to be returning to a more pragmatic view. Birkenstock is probably an excellent global premium brand, but not necessarily the next LVMH of footwear.