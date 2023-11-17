Björn Borg improves Q3 sales and profit

Björn Borg Group’s net sales amounted to 262.1 million Swedish krona for the third quarter, an increase of 5 percent, while currency-neutral net sales increased by 1 percent.

“Once again, we have improved both sales and operating profit compared to the previous year’s quarter,” said Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge.

Björn Borg records increase in Q3 operating profit

Net sales for the company’s own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 95.6 million Swedish krona, an increase of 15 percent and sales for the company’s own e-commerce increased by 25 percent to 37.6 million Swedish krona.

The company’s gross profit margin rose to 52.6 percent and currency-neutral gross profit margin amounted to 52.5 percent, an increase of 4.3 percentage points.

Björn Borg’s operating profit amounted to 40.9 million Swedish krona, an increase of 34 percent. Currency-neutral, the operating profit amounted to 37 million Swedish krona, an increase of 23 percent.

The company reported profit after tax of 32 million Swedish krona, an increase of 44 percent and earnings per share increased to 1.27 Swedish krona.

Björn Borg nine month sales increase by 6 percent

For the nine months, group net sales amounted to 674.6 million Swedish krona, an increase of 6 percent, while currency-neutral net sales increased by 2 percent.

Net sales for the company’s own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 265.3 million Swedish krona, an increase of 15 percent and sales for the company’s own e-commerce increased by 32 percent to 108.5 million Swedish krona.

Gross profit margin for the period amounted to 53.2 percent, and currency-neutral gross profit margin amounted to 54.2 percent, an increase of 3.8 percentage points.

Operating profit pf 80.4 million Swedish krona, increased 23 percent and currency-neutral operating profit amounted to 78.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 23 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to 61 million Swedish krona, an increase of 34 percent, while earnings per share rose to 2.43 Swedish krona.