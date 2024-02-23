Björn Borg's Q4 ecommerce sales jump 46 percent

Björn Borg Group’s fourth quarter e-commerce net sales increased by 46 percent to 45.5 million Swedish krona, and full year e-commerce net sales increased by 36 percent to 154 million Swedish krona.

However, the company's net sales for the quarter of 197.6 million Swedish krona, decreased 0.4 percent or 3 percent currency neutral. Group’s net sales for the full year of 872.3 million Swedish krona, increased 4 percent or 1 percent currency neutral.

“The highlights from the last quarter of the year were, without doubt, the strong development of our own e-commerce which grew by 46 percent, as well as the considerable improvement in our operating profit, which increased by 160 percent,” said Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge.

Highlights of Björn Borg’s Q4 performance

Fourth quarter sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 92.8 million Swedish krona, an increase of 20 percent.

Gross profit margin for the quarter increased to 56.8 percent and currency-neutral, the gross profit margin amounted to 56.2 percent, an increase of 4.1 percentage points.

Operating profit for the quarter of 20.2 million Swedish krona, increased 160 percent. Currency neutral operating profit of 17.6 million Swedish krona, increased 126 percent.

The company’s profit after tax amounted to 15 million Swedish krona, an increase of 183 percent, while earnings per share before and after dilution rose to 0.59 Swedish krona.

Review of Björn Borg’s full year results

Björn Borg’s sales for the company’s own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 358.2 million Swedish krona, an increase of 16 percent.

The gross profit margin rose to 54 percent, while currency-neutral gross profit margin amounted to 54.6 percent, an increase of 3.8 percentage points. Operating profit of 100.6 million Swedish krona, increased 38 percent. Currency-neutral operating profit amounted to 95.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 31 percent.

The company’s full year profit after tax of 76 million Swedish krona, increased 49 percent, while earnings per share before and after dilution rose to 3.02 Swedish krona.

The company's board has decided to propose to the AGM, a dividend distribution of 3 Swedish krona per share, equivalent to a total of 75.4 million Swedish krona.