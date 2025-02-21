Björn Borg AB sees 13.5 percent sales increase in FY24

Swedish fashion company Björn Borg AB closed fiscal year 2024 with increased sales. Total revenue reached 989.7 million Swedish krona, equivalent to approximately 73.4 million pounds. The company achieved this turnover thanks to a 13.5 percent increase at current exchange rates.

While revenue increased during the fiscal year, profit after tax decreased. A slight decline of 4.4 percent was observed, resulting in a profit after tax of 72.7 million euros.

The fashion company is known for its underwear, as well as sportswear and footwear. It also sells bags, swimwear, and socks.

Björn Borg AB generates the majority of its revenue in its home market of Sweden. Results there increased significantly during the fiscal year (up 15 percent). The Netherlands is the second largest market after Sweden, according to the annual report, with a 11 percent increase in revenue being recorded in the region. Germany is cited as a strategic focus market and showed growth of 21 percent, attributed to sales of the products at larger retailers.

In the same report, the Swedish fashion company also reported on the results of the fourth quarter, during which revenue growth of 18.7 percent was achieved, totaling 234.6 million Swedish krona.