Björn Borg: apparel and shoes drive turnover in first quarter

The Swedish fashion company Björn Borg AB had a good start to 2025, with a turnover increase of 9 percent. Net sales as of March 31, totalled approximately 25.6 million euros (280 million Swedish krona). Operating profit amounted to 3.1 million euros (34.2 million Swedish krona), which corresponds to an increase of 2.1 percent.

“Our growth this quarter was primarily driven by our strategic focus areas: namely, footwear, which was up 208 percent, and sports apparel, which was up 13 percent,” said chief executive officer, Henrik Bunge. However, sales of underwear, which is the company's core business, fell by 12 percent in the quarter. According to Bunge, this was “exclusively due to late deliveries compared to the previous year”. The bags product area also saw a decrease of 8 percent, while socks increased by 25 percent. Despite the cool spring, the swimwear collection also performed very well, growing by 25 percent.

Geographically, Björn Borg experienced strong growth in Northern Europe, with particularly good growth rates in Belgium (38 percent), the Netherlands and Denmark (22 percent each). Sweden, Björn Borg's largest market, also performed positively, with growth of 11 percent in the quarter. Finland increased by 2 percent. There was a decrease of 21 percent in Germany, which, according to the company, “is due to Zalando's sales outside of Germany”. However, direct sales in Germany increased by 12 percent in the quarter. The remaining markets grew by 15 percent overall.

Looking at the distribution channels, both its own e-commerce and the wholesale business were able to increase. Its own e-commerce grew by 26 percent, while the wholesale business - Björn Borg's largest distribution channel - saw growth of 11 percent.

At the Björn Borg AB annual general meeting on May 15, 2025, Alessandra Cama, Fredrik Lövstedt, Mats H Nilsson, Jens Høgsted and Johanna Schottenius were re-elected as members of the board. Cecilia Bönström is joining the board as a new member. Johanna Schottenius was elected as chair of the board.