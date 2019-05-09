Blackberrys revenue up 28 per cent in fiscal ’19

Men’s apparel brand Blackberrys’ revenue rose 28 per cent in fiscal ’19. The brand went through a restructuring process last year. Under this, it created three sub-brands, including Blackberrys Casual, Urban Blackberrys and Blackberrys Formal. This is expected to help in increasing profits from this year. The company expects a 50 per cent increase in net profit in fiscal ’20.

Of the total marketing spend about 35 per cent is spent on traditional media, while the rest is spread between other media, digital and below-the-line activities. The marketing spend is divided for each sub-brand. For instance, when it comes to Blackberrys Urban, nearly 30 to 35 per cent of the ad spend is diverted towards digital whereas in the case of Blackberrys Casual and Blackberrys Formal, the company invests ten per cent to 12 per cent on digital. Additionally, it is using visual merchandising to drive its message home. Stores are designed in a way to highlight focal points in the best possible manner. This is seen as the best and most effective way of marketing as a customer will return if they’ve had a good experience.

Blackberrys has 270 stores across India, with 190 stores being company owned and 80 stores being franchisees.