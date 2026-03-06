BlackRock reportedly preparing to take stake in Vinted

Investment management firm BlackRock is believed to be circling a stake in Vinted as part of a deal that would value the fashion resale platform at around eight billion euros (seven billion pounds).

According to SkyNews, BlackRock is among a string of new investors that are said to have agreed to participate in the company’s second share transaction, due to be announced over the coming weeks.

The media outlet reported that the deal has been in the discussion phase for several months, and will involve BlackRock, alongside other investors, acquiring stakes from existing Vinted shareholders.

Additional investors believed to be participating in the transaction include a subsidiary of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the asset manager Capital Group. Existing shareholders, such as UK-based Schroders and Baillie Gifford, are also expected to acquire further shares.

Sources for SkyNews said a deal could be announced this month, yet may take longer to finalise. It is currently unclear which investor would lead the round.

Speculation over Vinted’s planned share sale has already been circulating over the past few months, with preliminary discussions initially believed to have been kicked off in November last year.

The Lithuanian company had last brought in new investors in October 2024, securing 340 million euros in a share sale that brought its value to five billion euros.

Now, with revenues expected to rise to over one billion euros this year, the rapidly growing company is looking at a valuation in the range of eight billion euros, as it eyes further expansion and a diversification of categories.

FashionUnited has contacted BlackRock with a request to comment.