Bleckmann takes over logistics for Superdry in the UK

Global logistics service provider Bleckmann is taking over the logistics operations for fashion brand Superdry at ‘The Duke’ site in Burton-on-Trent in the UK, from July 1.

The transition will involve 170 employees who will be “seamless transferred” to Bleckmann under the same terms and conditions they are presently working under.

The logistic provider added that no redundancies are planned, and it will be actively looking to attract new customers to the warehouse, “creating even more jobs in the region”.

The deal with Superdry is described as a “significant milestone” for Bleckmann, as it looks to solidify its position as a leading provider of logistics solutions in the UK market.

Reinardt van Oel, chief operations officer for Belgium and the UK at Bleckmann said in a statement: “At the European mainland, Superdry has been a client since 2007, and we are proud that we will also now do their logistics in the UK.”

Julian Dunkerton, founder and chief executive officer at Superdry, added: “I am delighted that Bleckmann has now become our global logistics provider. This is a partnership that goes from strength to strength.”